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Khaled Mahmoud

Barcelona player ratings vs Galatasaray: Lamine Yamal masterclass inspires emphatic comeback victory

Barcelona
Galatasaray
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Champions League
Player ratings

Barcelona overcame an early scare in Istanbul to secure a dominant 4-1 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League. Lamine Yamal provided two crucial assists as Hansi Flick's side produced a ruthless second-half display.

Barcelona demonstrated their tactical maturity and offensive depth at the Rams Global Stadium, dismantling Galatasaray 4-1 after falling behind early. The match initially suggested a difficult night for the Catalans when A. Batrakov opened the scoring for the hosts in the 28th minute, punishing a momentarily disjointed Blaugrana backline. However, Barcelona maintained their composure, dominating 65% of the possession and systematically breaking down the Turkish side's defensive blocks through superior positional play and rapid transitions.

The turning point arrived just before the interval when Joao Cancelo restored parity, shifting the momentum irrevocably in Barcelona's favour. The second half was a clinical exhibition of Flick’s high-pressing system, with Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon scoring in quick succession following the restart. With Yamal operating as the primary creative fulcrum, Barcelona's expected goals (xG) of 3.01 reflected a performance of total control, capped off by a fourth goal from substitute Karim Adeyemi to ensure a perfect start to their European campaign.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia - 6/10

    Relatively untested despite the hostile atmosphere. He could do little to prevent Batrakov’s 28th-minute opener but remained focused to make two saves. His distribution was reliable, helping Barcelona maintain their high defensive line even under pressure.

    Pau Cubarsi - 7/10

    The teenager showed why he is considered a generational talent in central defence. He recorded several of Barcelona's 23 clearances and looked remarkably calm when Galatasaray attempted to transition quickly. His ability to break lines with his passing was essential to the first-half recovery.

    Eric Garcia - 6/10

    A steady performance in the heart of the defence before being replaced in the 74th minute. He managed the physical threat of Victor Osimhen well for the most part, though the defensive line was caught slightly flat for the Galatasaray goal. He finished with a high pass completion rate before making way for Kounde.

    Joao Cancelo - 8/10

    A vital performance from the full-back, who acted more like an inverted playmaker. His equalising goal in the 43rd minute changed the complexion of the game entirely. Defensively, he was diligent, but his offensive contributions and ability to exploit the half-spaces were the real highlights.

    Gerard Martin - 6/10

    A functional display on the left flank. He provided the necessary width to stretch the Galatasaray midfield, allowing Gordon and Olmo to tuck inside. While not as explosive as Cancelo on the opposite side, he fulfilled his tactical duties without significant error.


  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP

    Midfield

    Anthony Gordon - 8/10

    Gordon brought immense energy to the midfield and was rewarded with a well-taken goal in the 53rd minute to make it 3-1. His work rate in the middle third was exceptional, often leading the counter-press that stifled Galatasaray’s attempts to build from the back.

    Rodri - 7/10

    The structural anchor of the side. Rodri’s positioning was impeccable, ensuring that Barcelona were rarely exposed on the break. He facilitated the flow of the game, consistently finding Yamal and Olmo in dangerous areas while winning the majority of his duels.

    Pedri - 7/10

    Captain for the night, Pedri orchestrated the tempo with his usual elegance. He was the link between the deep build-up and the final third. Although he didn't record a direct goal contribution, his pre-assist play was instrumental before his withdrawal in the 74th minute.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal - 9/10

    A truly elite performance. Yamal was the game-changer, providing the assists for both Fermin Lopez in the 50th minute and Anthony Gordon in the 53rd minute. His vision and weight of pass were world-class, consistently terrifying the Galatasaray full-backs every time he touched the ball.

    Fermin Lopez - 8/10

    Fermin’s movement between the lines was a constant thorn in the side of the hosts. He took his goal expertly in the 50th minute to give Barcelona the lead, arriving late in the box in typical fashion. His pressing from the front set the tone for the second-half dominance.

    Dani Olmo - 7/10

    Olmo provided the crucial assist for Cancelo’s equaliser just before half-time, a moment that settled Barcelona's nerves. His technical security in tight spaces allowed Barcelona to sustain attacks, and he was a constant creative outlet until his substitution on the hour mark.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Karim Adeyemi - 7/10

    Came on in the 59th minute and added extra verticality to the attack. He took his goal clinically in the 65th minute, assisted by Gabriel Jesus, to put the result beyond any doubt.

    Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

    Introduced for Olmo at the hour mark and made an immediate impact, providing the assist for Adeyemi’s goal. His hold-up play was excellent, providing a different focal point for the closing stages.

    Jules Kounde - 6/10

    Replaced Eric Garcia for the final 16 minutes to provide fresh legs and defensive solidity as Barcelona closed out the game.

    Marc Bernal - 6/10

    The youngster got another taste of Champions League action, replacing Pedri and helping to see out the final stages with composed passing.

    Gavi - N/A

    Came on in the 82nd minute for Fermin Lopez. Not enough time to warrant a full rating but showed his usual tenacity.

    Hansi Flick - 8/10

    Flick deserves credit for the team's mental resilience after going behind. His tactical adjustments at half-time saw Barcelona exploit the wide areas more effectively, and his substitutions were perfectly timed to kill the game off. The high-pressing structure looks increasingly formidable under his guidance.

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