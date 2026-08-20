'Replacing Robert Lewandowski is difficult' - Barcelona make big Julian Alvarez decision after €100m rejection

Flick remains determined to recruit a natural central striker to complete his squad. While acknowledging the ongoing search, Deco admitted that finding a suitable successor to Lewandowski represents an immense challenge for the board.

"We're looking for that player [a striker] and Deco is doing a great job," Flick said Wednesday, as quoted by ESPN.

Deco added: "We've lost two players in attack, Lewy and Ferran. I think we have solutions to cover Ferran with the signings we have made. Replacing Robert is much more difficult. It's really tough to replace a player like him.

"We have some internal solutions, but we have to look [what's available]. There is a lot of noise. I think there will be more movement, we are still working hard."