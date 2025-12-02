'Barcelona fans would love him!' - Bruno Fernandes backed for shock La Liga transfer amid positional restrictions at Man Utd

Fernandes was the only shining light at United's worst campaign in the Premier League's history last season. The Portuguese midfielder was the team's best performer and highest scorer with 19 goals and as many assists in 57 matches across all competitions.
Despite a stellar campaign, Amorim decided to experiment with Fernandes' role in the team as in the current campaign, he has been placed in a two-man central midfield role alongside Casemiro. With the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the summer and Mason Mount's revival, Fernandes has been forced to play in a more defensive position this season, mostly in a 3-4-2-1 system.