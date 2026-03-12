'We have a lot of admiration for Barcelona' - Erling Haaland's agent responds to transfer claim from Blaugrana presidential candidate Victor Font

Speculation intensified following reports that Font’s representatives met with Manchester City officials in Madrid this week. Font confirmed these strategic maneuvers, aiming to position Barcelona as the primary suitor should the Norwegian ever decide to leave the Premier League. “We’re talking and I’m confident we’ll finalize it. They have no interest in selling Haaland; it’s a strategic move. We hope to announce it as soon as we can close the deal,” Font explained.

Haaland's focus will remain locked on his current club for now, with City set to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.