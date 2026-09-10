'We made a fair offer!' - Barcelona director Deco hits back at Atletico Madrid over Julian Alvarez pursuit and denies tapping up claims

Speaking to RAC1, Deco defended Barcelona's approach and dismissed claims that they instructed the 26-year-old to force a move. "We have the information we have. We’ve done things properly," Deco explained. "We made an offer and received no reply. There’s been more talk about it in the press. We spoke to them respectfully. They told us from the outset that they didn’t want to sell him.

"I can’t say much more than what the reality is. We made a formal and fair offer... We made an offer to pay over three seasons. There are clubs that pay over five instalments."

The sporting director completely rejected Atletico's accusations of foul play behind the scenes. "Barca did not tell Julian to publicly express his desire to leave Atletico," he stated. "You can’t keep bringing up the same issue all the time. It’s much more a matter of social pressure than reality. There’s no more to it than that."