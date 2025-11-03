Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal dominate FIFPRO Women's World 11, with Spain's Aitana Bonmati leading the way

The FIFPRO Women's World 11 features a slew of stars from European sides, with a heavy emphasis on Arsenal and Barcelona. Barca's star midfield duo of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmanti make up two of the three midfielders, while Arsenal's presence is mostly on the attacking end, with Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly both making the front line after winning the Women's Euro and Champions League for club and country.
|Goalkeeper
|Hannah Hampton
|Chelsea
|Defender
|Lucy Bronze
|Chelsea
|Defender
|Leah Williamson
|Arsenal
|Defender
|Ona Batlle
|Barcelona
|Defender
|Millie Bright
|Chelsea
|Midfielder
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Midfielder
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Midfielder
|Ghizlane Chebbak
|Levante Badalona / Al Hilal
|Forward
|Barbra Banda
|Orlando Pride
|Forward
|Chloe Kelly
|Arsenal
|Forward
|Alessia Russo
|Arsenal