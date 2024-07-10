Barcelona reach 'agreement in principle' to sign Nico Williams & finalise personal terms with Spain Euro 2024 sensation as he closes in on transfer from Athletic Club
Barcelona have reportedly reached an "agreement in principle" to sign Nico Williams and finalised personal terms with the Athletic Club player.
- Barcelona met Williams' agent last week
- Have thrashed out a deal with the player
- Must activate his release clause to sign him