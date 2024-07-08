Cash-strapped Barcelona can afford Nico Williams! Huge transfer claim from Joan Laporta ahead of potential move to unite Athletic Club talent with Spain co-star Lamine Yamal
Barcelona’s financial struggles are well-documented, but Joan Laporta claims they have the funds to sign Spain and Athletic Club star Nico Williams.
- Exciting winger starring at Euro 2024
- Wanted by clubs across Europe
- Blaugrana have funds to make a move