Barcelona offered chance to sign 80-goal AC Milan star as transfer fee set

In a dramatic turn of events at the San Siro, Leao’s future at AC Milan appears to be reaching a breaking point. According to reports from Corriere della Sera, the winger has been offered to several elite European clubs, with Barcelona at the front of the queue. While the player was once considered untouchable - having netted 80 goals for the Rossoneri since his arrival from Lille in the summer of 2019 - landscape in Milan has shifted significantly.
The Rossoneri are reportedly prepared to sanction a sale for a fee in the region of €50 million. This represents a massive reduction from the player's official €170m release clause, which was established when he renewed his contract until 2028.