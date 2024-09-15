Ballon d’Or winner salutes ‘swagger’ of Jude Bellingham & explains why Real Madrid superstar belongs among ‘best in the world’ as England international looks to land his own Golden Ball
Michael Owen is impressed with the swagger of Jude Bellingham and believes that the Real Madrid star is among "the best in the world".
- Bellingham had an exceptional first season at Real
- Had scored in both the Clasicos last season
- Has shown that he can perform in high-stake encounters