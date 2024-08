This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Jude Bellingham sends bullish message after Real Madrid make underwhelming start to La Liga defence against Mallorca Real Madrid Jude Bellingham LaLiga Mallorca vs Real Madrid Mallorca Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham sent out a bullish message on social media after their draw against Mallorca in La Liga opener. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bellingham shares message on social media

Rodrygo scored for Los Blancos before Mallorca equalised

Real Madrid held to a 1-1 draw Article continues below