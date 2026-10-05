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Atletico Madrid want El CHOLO to stay! Diego Simeone's future takes shape ahead of contract expiry
Simeone extension remains top priority for Atleti
The hierarchy at Atletico Madrid is facing a crucial period of decision-making that will define the club's trajectory for years to come. At the very top of their sporting agenda is the future of Simeone, the man who has become synonymous with the club's modern identity. The Argentine tactician is currently operating under a contract that expires on June 30, meaning the sporting directorate must soon finalize their plans for the 2027-28 campaign. While the clock is ticking, the sentiment within the walls of the Metropolitano is one of continuity rather than revolution.
Internal sources indicate to AS, that the club's unwavering desire is for Simeone to remain at the helm. Since his arrival in late 2011, the "Cholo" has transformed Atletico from a sleeping giant into a consistent European heavyweight. Even after over a decade in charge, Simeone has maintained that he possesses the same hunger and energy that he brought to his first match at La Rosaleda in January 2012.
This enduring passion is the primary reason why the club sees no reason to look for a successor, believing that Simeone is still the best person to lead their sporting project into its next phase.
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Simeone and Atletico eye another deal
Negotiations for a new deal for Simeone are expected to be relatively straightforward, as both the coach and the board share a common vision for the future. "Simeone wants to stay, the club, in principle, also and the agreement should not pose a major problem for all parties," according to a report from AS.
This mutual understanding suggests that the paperwork will likely be handled with the same efficiency as his last renewal in 2023, which secured his services until 2027. Despite persistent rumors linking him with the Argentina national team or a return to Serie A, Simeone has consistently prioritized his work in the Spanish capital.
Patience required during squad transition
Despite the clear desire to extend Simeone's tenure, there is no immediate rush to put pen to paper. The club has recently undergone a significant overhaul of the first-team squad, a process that is rarely seamless. The departure of an influential figure like Antoine Griezmann has left a void that the coaching staff is still working to fill, focusing on collective cohesion rather than individual brilliance.
Simeone himself was reportedly keen to take some time to assess how the new-look squad started the season before committing to another long-term cycle, ensuring the competitive foundations remain strong.
The timing of these negotiations is also a factor, with the club often preferring to use international breaks or the Christmas period to discuss such high-level administrative matters. As the team begins to find its rhythm on the pitch after a stuttering start, the atmosphere for contract talks is becoming increasingly favorable, setting the stage for a potential announcement during the winter months.
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Llorente and the Bayern Munich interest
Simeone is not the only high-profile figure whose future is currently being debated in Madrid. Marcos Llorente, a vital cog in the Atleti machine, is also entering a period where his contract situation needs addressing.
The Spanish international has become a leader within the dressing room, yet his performances have not gone unnoticed by Europe's elite. Specifically, Bayern Munich are said to be monitoring Llorente's situation closely as they consider bolstering their midfield and defensive options with a player of his versatility and work rate.
While interest from Germany and several Premier League clubs is mounting, Llorente's personal preference is to remain at the Metropolitano. He has become a reference point for the fans and a key lieutenant for Simeone on the pitch.
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