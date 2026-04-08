Atletico Madrid team bus has windows smashed after attack from Barcelona fans on way to Spotify Camp Nou

The hostility surrounding the Champions League quarter-final escalated as Diego Simeone’s squad approached the Spotify Camp Nou for Wednesday's game. A group of home supporters launched a barrage of objects at the visiting coach, breaching the security perimeter in the final street leading to the venue.

Radio Marca reported: "The fall of a fence generated chaos in the arrival of the Barcelona bus at Camp Nou." Despite the heavy police presence, the severe lack of safety created a distressing environment for everyone on board right before the crucial European fixture.