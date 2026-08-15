Atletico Madrid complete signing of Tottenham defender Cristian Romero on contract until 2031
Atletico complete Romero signing
Atletico have officially completed the transfer of centre-back Romero from Spurs. The 28-year-old Argentina international has put pen to paper on a long-term contract that runs until 30 June 2031. The right-footed defender passed his medical at the Vithas-Invictum High-Performance Sports Medicine Centre in Madrid. He then travelled to the club offices at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano to formally complete the move. Romero was reportedly signed by Los Rojiblancos for a fee reaching €40 million.
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Five successful years in North London
Romero leaves Tottenham following five memorable seasons in London. He originally joined Spurs on loan for the 2021-22 season before making the move permanent and accumulating 156 total appearances, 13 goals, and seven assists for the club.
His crowning achievement in England arrived during the 2024-25 season, when he helped Spurs win the Europa League. The triumph marked Spurs' first European trophy in 31 years. Romero was recognised as both the Europa League's best player and the standout performer in the final, cementing his status as one of Europe's premier defenders.
Proven pedigree in international football
Born in Cordoba, Argentina, Romero began his senior career at Club Atletico Belgrano in 2016. He later moved to Serie A with Genoa before signing for Juventus in 2019, subsequently enjoying impressive loan spells back at Genoa and then Atalanta.
During his time with Atalanta in the 2020-21 campaign, the defender was named Serie A's best defender. His elite performances in Italy paved the way for his move to England. Romero also boasts remarkable success with Argentina, earning 58 senior caps. He has never finished below second place in any international tournament, winning the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America titles, and the Finalissima, alongside a runner-up finish at the 2026 World Cup.
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Preparing for a new chapter in Madrid
With his contract signed through to June 2031, Romero is now set to integrate into the Atletico squad under Diego Simeone ahead of the new season. The Spanish club believe his vast international experience, physical profile, and defensive authority will significantly fortify their backline. Romero's arrival marks an exciting new era for the defender as he prepares to test himself in Liga following his success in Serie A and the Premier League.
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