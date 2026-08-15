Atletico Madrid complete signing of Tottenham defender Cristian Romero on contract until 2031

Romero leaves Tottenham following five memorable seasons in London. He originally joined Spurs on loan for the 2021-22 season before making the move permanent and accumulating 156 total appearances, 13 goals, and seven assists for the club.

His crowning achievement in England arrived during the 2024-25 season, when he helped Spurs win the Europa League. The triumph marked Spurs' first European trophy in 31 years. Romero was recognised as both the Europa League's best player and the standout performer in the final, cementing his status as one of Europe's premier defenders.