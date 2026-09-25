ZUMA Press Wire
Atletico Madrid Femenino captain Lola Gallardo joins OnlyFans to offer exclusive access to life on and off the pitch
Goalkeeper secures digital content venture
The Atletico women's captain and goalkeeper has entered into a formal partnership with digital platform OnlyFans to provide exclusive behind-the-scenes content documenting training regimes and matchday preparations. Boasting an elite pedigree, the 2024 Zamora Trophy winner previously lifted the Women's Champions League with Lyon in 2020 and has represented Spain across five major international tournaments. Alongside sporting pursuits, the subscription channel will offer an authentic glimpse into her personal life as she prepares to welcome her first child with wife Cristina Vicente.
- Focus Images
Shot stopper highlights community connection
Speaking upon launching the collaboration, the experienced shot-stopper outlined her ambition to bridge the divide between supporters and women's football through genuine personal storytelling.
Detailing the motivation behind her decision to join the platform, Gallardo explained, as quoted by Marca: "Women's football is growing massively in popularity, and it's an incredibly exciting time to be part of the game. There is still plenty of work to do to bring fans closer to the players and the stories behind the sport. That's why I'm thrilled to join OnlyFans."
Addressing how documenting her campaign aligns with long-term European ambitions, she added: "My platform offers another space where supporters can follow my journey throughout the season, get to know me away from the pitch, and connect with the wider world of women's football. I will offer an insight into my life as a player, with an eye on the 2027-28 Champions League, while celebrating the community surrounding the game."
Athletes embrace alternative media channels
The 33-year-old's move expands a burgeoning contingent of elite global athletes turning to direct-to-consumer digital outlets to engage their fanbases. High-profile figures across diverse disciplines, including boxers Shannon Courtenay and Shauna Browne, tennis player Chloe Paquet, and MMA fighter Shauna Bannon, have established similar channels. These platforms allow female sports stars to share personal passions, such as cooking, padel, and family life, entirely free from the confines of traditional broadcast media.
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Tough domestic fixture demands focus
Beyond her newly announced digital project, Gallardo faces pressing on-pitch duties having already conceded six goals across the opening four Liga F fixtures. David Gonzalez's side sit eighth in the standings on six points following an unconvincing start to the domestic campaign. A demanding away fixture against Athletic Club on Sunday, September 27 requires immediate defensive resilience from the captain to arrest early-season inconsistency and keep pace with the league leaders.
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