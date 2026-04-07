Atletico Madrid chief 'ashamed' of La Liga refereeing after hearing VAR recordings on decision to overturn Barcelona red card

The atmosphere at the Wanda Metropolitano is tense following a series of controversial decisions in key matches against Real Madrid and Barcelona. Atletico's management reportedly questioned the integrity of the technical process after witnessing a series of perceived injustices.
The primary source of the current outrage stems from an incident involving Barcelona defender Gerard Martin. After a high tackle on Thiago Almada, Busquets Ferrer initially showed him a straight red card, but after Melero Lopez intervened and advised the on-field referee, it was reduced to a yellow card. Los Rojiblancos ultimately lost Saturday's La Liga clash 2-1.