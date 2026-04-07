Atletico Madrid chief 'ashamed' of La Liga refereeing after hearing VAR recordings on decision to overturn Barcelona red card

Marin did not hold back when discussing the audio released from the VAR room, suggesting the technology is being used to influence referees rather than simply correcting clear errors. He believes the current system undermines the authority of the official on the pitch.

"When we see the images and hear the audio shared by the Federation, all we can do is feel ashamed," Marin stated, as quoted by Marca. "It’s unacceptable that they let us hear their comments, which are completely contrary to how VAR should function correctly, and nothing happens. Referees have the same right to make mistakes as players, coaches, and managers, but mistakes in the game are just that: mistakes. It’s another thing entirely when a referee in the VAR booth influences the main referee when he’s judging a play.

"The on-field referee must be responsible and make decisions by interpreting the intentions of each player. VAR should only intervene to correct uninterpretable errors, not to decide in place of the main referee. It’s not normal that different decisions are made for identical plays, that the criteria change, and that we don’t know what to expect. It’s happened to us in the last two matchdays. It makes no sense."