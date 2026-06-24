Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin 'deeply regrets' Julian Alvarez's public transfer comments as he accuses Barcelona of 'lies and disrespect'

The relationship between the two Spanish giants has reached a new low as Atletico Madrid prepares to officially report Barcelona to world football's governing body. The Madrid club is incensed by what they perceive as an illegal pursuit of their star forward, who joined Atletico from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 on a contract running until 2030 for a fee of around £81.8 million, which became a club-record departure for City. Given that the player remains under a long-term contract at the Metropolitano, Atletico is determined to take formal action over the matter.
Speaking to EFE, Gil Marin made the club's intentions clear: “Our responsibility is to defend the interests of Atletico Madrid, and that is why we are going to file a complaint with FIFA against Barcelona for negotiating with a player who had a valid contract during the protected period.”