‘I thought he was fat!’ - Aston Villa captain John McGinn admits he was totally wrong about Man Utd new boy Youri Tielemans

The Scotland international confessed that Tielemans' physical appearance was highly deceptive. "When he signed, I thought good player, [but] slow and unfit, looked a bit fat," McGinn admitted. "Then he took his top off and I’m like, woah, maybe not."

McGinn highlighted the midfielder's relentless dedication off the pitch, noting his flawless diet and constant presence in the gym. "I tried to get him to have a can of Coke after the game or eat a cookie on the plane or something, but he’s so driven he just does everything right, to the letter," he added.

Despite lacking explosive pace, Tielemans proved to be an invaluable asset at Villa Park. McGinn praised his vocal leadership, stating: "That myth, I think he’ll always have that with his body shape, but it’s wrong. He’s not going to burst away from you with speed, but that’s not his game.

"He’s fit as a fiddle and was really reliable for us. He’s not afraid to get people’s standards up, if you’re not playing at his standards in training or his level, he’ll let you know."



