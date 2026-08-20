Fikayo Tomori emerges as Aston Villa target with Ezri Konsa set for Arsenal

Aston Villa have identified Tomori as a potential defensive reinforcement as Konsa's move to Arsenal edges closer to completion. The Gunners have agreed a fee reported to be over €50m for the England international, aiming to cover for the long-term absences of William Saliba and Jurrien Timber. Consequently, the Midlands club is preparing for a significant shake-up at the back as Emery looks to maintain the momentum built over the last two seasons.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, Tomori is open to a move to Villa Park and prefers the option over other potential destinations, with discussions between the two parties already underway. The English defender initially joined AC Milan on loan in January 2021 before making the move permanent later that summer. Since arriving at San Siro, Tomori has become a mainstay in the Rossoneri backline, registering 214 appearances while contributing seven goals and six assists.