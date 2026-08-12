Aston Villa open talks to sign former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from relegated West Ham

Aston Villa manager Emery has identified the right-back slot as a priority area for improvement this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts. The club is actively seeking high-quality competition for current first-choice Matty Cash, and Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a primary candidate on their shortlist of targets reported by The Athletic. The 28-year-old's defensive prowess is seen as an ideal fit for the tactical flexibility Emery demands from his backline.

The pursuit of Wan-Bissaka comes after other potential deals in the same position failed to cross the finish line during the early stages of the transfer window, as Aston Villa look to build a squad capable of competing in the Champions League next season following their Europa League triumph last term and an impressive fourth-place Premier League finish. A move for Emerson Royal, the Flamengo defender and former Tottenham Hotspur man, did not materialise, leaving the recruitment team to pivot toward other options.