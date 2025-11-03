Should Arsenal be worried?! William Saliba admits Real Madrid transfer interest is 'tempting' but star defender explains why he has no plans to leave Gunners - for now

Saliba has become a talismanic presence for the Gunners, with a formidable partnership being struck up with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of their backline. A collection of assured performances over a prolonged period of time have been rewarded with a new deal through to the summer of 2030.
Arsenal hope that agreement will fend off any unwelcome interest from afar, with exit talk being brought to a close for now. Saliba is happy in his current surroundings, but is aware that speculation will forever rage when it comes to potential future challenges.