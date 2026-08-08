Arsenal told to hijack Man City target in surprise £70m deal after Vinicius Junior blow

Speaking to Metrovia Football Betting, Aliadiere emphasised the necessity of maintaining financial equilibrium after heavy expenditure in recent transfer windows. Addressing Arsenal's transfer policy, Aliadiere said: "I just think: Yes, we're champions, yes, we've made a lot of money. But at some point, you've got to balance the books as well.

"When you think about the money that Arsenal already spent after [Bruno] Guimaraes' arrival, what we've spent last year, plus we've only had Trossard leaving for money. Only the club will know financially where they are, but will they be able to go and spend 150 million on a new winger, or is it maybe financially more reasonable to go for a lower option?"

On the Chelsea star's pedigree, he added: "Pedro Neto could be a great option. He's played in the Premier League for many years, is established, knows the league, a very, very good player. And don't forget, we've already signed a left winger with Christos Tzolis. He's a left winger, so you're just adding top talent.

"We've spent 40million. You can't just spend 40 million and then just stick him on the bench and never play him. So I think you've got to keep every option open and see what is best financially for the club."