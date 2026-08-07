According to a report by the French newspaper L'Equipe, Liverpool are preparing an offer worth around €115 million for Barcola. PSG would, however, likely reject such a huge bid straight away.

Sky Sports UK, for example, report that there are major differences between Liverpool and Paris over their valuation of the transfer fee. The French side would reportedly only consider letting Barcola leave for a base fee of at least €150 million, with bonuses on top. That could push the overall package for the winger to around €170 million.

PSG had actually wanted to keep Barcola. However, Barcola is said to have recently rejected an offer from the Champions League winners to extend his contract, which runs until 2028, ahead of schedule. The Frenchman's main motivation is said to be his sporting situation. Although Barcola often starts under coach Luis Enrique, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia usually get the nod on the Paris wings in the biggest matches. Barcola wants to be more than a luxury substitute in those top games and is therefore said to be very open to a move as early as this summer.

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Meanwhile, PSG could land the best possible price for Barcola in the current transfer window, having signed him from Olympique Lyon in 2023. With two years still left on his contract, though, there is no immediate pressure to sell. That is why PSG can be so ambitious with their asking price.

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For Liverpool, Barcola would be the marquee wide player they still want to sign this summer after the departure of Mohamed Salah. But PSG's huge demands are not the only issue. Strong competition could yet get in the way for the Reds. Arsenal have also been linked with Barcola in recent months. And after a potential blockbuster move fell through following Vinicius Junior's contract extension at Real Madrid, Liverpool's Premier League rivals could now turn their attention back to Barcola.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with the France international in recent months. However, it is very unlikely that the German champions would spend that much money on this position. Bayern are already well stocked out wide with Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry and new signing Ismael Saibari.