Fred Garratt-Stanley

'That goalie isn't a clown, he's a whole circus' - Arsenal stand-in goalkeeper Neto torn to shreds for doing his best Robert Sanchez impression with AWFUL error to concede goal in Champions League clash with Girona

Arsenal fans have lashed out at reserve goalkeeper Neto after a howler from Raya's replacement gave Girona the lead in the Champions League.

  • Girona took lead against Arsenal
  • Neto howler led to Danjuma goal
  • Debutant criticised heavily
