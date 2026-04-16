Arsenal willing to sell Kai Havertz AND Gabriel Jesus to fund €120m mega transfer move for La Liga forward

While Atletico have publicly insisted their star man is not for sale, the player himself has recently done little to quell the speculation. In a recent interview, the World Cup winner gave a non-committal response when questioned about his long-term future at the Metropolitano.

Alvarez stated: "I have nothing to say. These are things that get talked about, there’s a lot of talk on social media too, everyone posts their opinion, it all blows up. I never said anything, I’m fine here, very happy, competing in all the competitions. I never said anything, it’s just talk. It gets blown out of proportion. I’m happy at Atletico, content, fighting. We’re doing well in the Champions League and we’re in the Copa del Rey final." However, when pushed on whether he could join another team for the 2026-27 campaign, he admitted: "What do I know? Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know."