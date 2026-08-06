'They are fuming!' - Mikel Arteta reveals angry Arsenal dressing room reaction to 'upset' Real Betis defeat

Arsenal were brought back down to earth on Wednesday evening after suffering a disappointing 3-1 pre-season defeat against Real Betis. The English side struggled defensively from the outset at a packed Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
The Spanish outfit quickly raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening exchanges through strikes from Rodrigo Riquelme and Nelson Deossa. While Piero Hincapie managed to pull one back for the Gunners, former West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals restored the two-goal advantage shortly before half-time.