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Krishan Davis

Arsenal player ratings vs PSG: Gabriel goes from hero to zero! Defensive masterclass counts for nothing as Brazilian skies crucial Champions League final penalty

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Arsenal
Gabriel
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal

Arsenal suffered penalty shootout heartbreak at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, as Gabriel Magalhaes skied the all-important spot-kick to hand the holders a second-consecutive European crown in Budapest. Kai Havertz had given the Gunners an early lead before Ousmane Dembele's second-half equaliser, and a staunch Arsenal defence took the showpiece to extra-time.

The unfancied north Londoners made a dream start, snatching the lead with just six minutes on the clock. After Marquinhos' attempted clearance cannoned off Leandro Trossard near the halfway line, Havertz suddenly found himself running in on goal and he crashed an unstoppable finish into the roof of the net.

That goal gave the Arsenal licence to do what they do best: sit back and defend. Gabriel, in particular, was outstanding, making multiple crucial interventions in the remainder of the first period, including a perfectly-timed challenge on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the box as he was primed to shoot.

The Gunners still looked threatening on their rare forays forward, though, with PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov doing well to cut out Bukayo Saka's dangerous low cross and Havertz denied by Marquinhos' block in first-half stoppage time at the end of a fine passing move.

However, their hard work was undone shortly after the hour mark when Cristhian Mosquera was caught out by a quick one-two and completely wiped Kvaratskhelia out in the penalty area with a mistimed lunge. Dembele stepped up to convert the resulting spot-kick and level proceedings amid a shift in momentum.

Arsenal had to weather a flurry of late chances to take the final to extra-time. First, Myles Lewis-Skelly deflected Kvaratskhelia's effort onto the post, before David Raya crucially cut out Bradley Barcola's searing run and Vitinha whipped a fierce shot onto the roof of the net with a minute remaining.

A cagey additional period was punctuated by one flashpoint as substitute Noni Madueke went down under pressure from Nuno Mendes, but the referee waved away Arsenal's penalty appeals and his decision was confirmed by VAR. There were no clear-cut chances, and penalties were confirmed when Viktor Gyokeres' strike deflected wide in the last minute of additional time.

In the shootout, Eberechi Eze pulled his spot-kick wide before Raya bailed him out with a fine save from Mendes. It would go to sudden death, and after PSG converted their fifth penalty, Gabriel stepped up and sent his soaring into the Budapest night sky to hand the holders victory.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Puskas Arena...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (7/10):

    Forced to rush from his area at one point and made a nervous catch from a Ruiz strike. No chance from Dembele's penalty, but did really well to stop Barcola in his tracks and cut out a cross in extra-time. Big save in the shootout.

    Cristhian Mosquera (4/10):

    Looked like a weak link before kick-off. Had defended staunchly but punished for taking Kvaratskhelia out in the box. Hooked straight after.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    Not as fundamental as his centre-back partner, but still got through plenty of important work at the back and passed well.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

    Absolutely monstrous at the back. Lost count of the number of huge interventions the Brazilian made to keep his side right in the game. Agonisingly skied the all-important spot-kick.

    Piero Hincapie (7/10):

    Really watchful and aggressive against such threatening attackers and made a big tackle in the box.

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    Midfield

    Declan Rice (6/10):

    Perhaps not as influential as he would have liked to be, but ran hard and did his best to disrupt PSG's midfield maestros.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (7/10):

    Didn't look out of place at 19 on the biggest stage - passed coolly and defended well. Massive block to turn Kvaratskhelia's late effort onto the post.

    Martin Odegaard (5/10):

    Pressed diligently and created one big chance for Havertz with a cute pass. His main job was seemingly to defend from the front. Withdrawn after the equaliser.

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    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Put a shift in for the team as he helped out defensively. Booked for one loose challenge, though, and wasted a couple of decent attacking positions.

    Kai Havertz (8/10):

    He loves a Champions League final! Incredible finish early on. A physical presence and gave his side an outlet.

    Leandro Trossard (7/10):

    Inadvertently got the assist for Havertz. Some really sensible decision-making on the ball.

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    Subs & Manager

    Jurrien Timber (6/10):

    A little untidy on his return from injury with chances coming down his wing. Grew into the game and was strong defensively.

    Viktor Gyokeres (5/10):

    Couldn't get into the game and booked for a frustrated foul in his own half. Late strike deflected just wide. Cool penalty.

    Noni Madueke (7/10):

    Carried a decent threat and thought he'd earned a penalty with one dart, but nothing doing.

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    Not able to play a key pass when two team-mates would have been in. Lost the ball a few times, too. Great spot-kick.

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    Used his physicality well and looked calm on the ball. Missed his penalty.

    Martin Zubimendi (5/10):

    Looked a little leggy despite only being introduced for the additional period.

    Mikel Arteta (6/10):

    An agonising way to lose a final. He got his game plan spot on for long stretches, but his side perhaps scored too early as they were faced with having to defend out the lead for 84 minutes. If not for Mosquera's rush of blood, they might have done it.