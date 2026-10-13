Arsenal player ratings vs Lille: Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber spark second-half blitz to maintain perfect European start

David Raya - 7/10

The Spaniard had perhaps the quietest night of his season so far. With Lille recording zero shots on target, Raya's primary responsibilities were reduced to sweeping up long balls and maintaining the tempo of the build-up play. He managed his area with typical composure, ensuring the Gunners kept their clean sheet intact with minimal fuss.

Miles Lewis-Skelly - 7/10

A very mature performance from the youngster who continues to look at home in the first team. He occupied intelligent inverted positions during the first half to help facilitate ball progression and remained defensively sound throughout his time on the pitch. His tactical discipline helped Arsenal limit Lille to just four total shots.

Ezri Konsa - 8/10

Stepping in with William Saliba on the bench, Konsa was flawless. His reading of the game prevented Lille's counter-attacks from ever gaining momentum. He won his duels comfortably and showed great recovery pace on the rare occasions the visitors tried to play over the top, contributing to a defensive unit that allowed an xG of just 0.135.

Gabriel - 7/10

The Brazilian was his usual aggressive self, dominating the physical battles and providing the vocal leadership needed to keep the line high. He helped ensure that Lille's attackers were constantly caught in the offside trap, which occurred three times during the match, and was a constant threat from Arsenal's seven corners.

Jurrien Timber - 9/10

The game-changer. Timber's ability to transition from a full-back to a central playmaker gave Lille constant headaches. His goal in the 64th minute was the reward for his persistence, breaking the tension inside the Emirates. He combined high-level defensive work with a predatory instinct before being replaced by Ben White in the 78th minute.