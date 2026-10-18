Arsenal player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Noni Madueke proves the match-winner in gritty City Ground victory

David Raya - 7/10

A relatively quiet evening for the Spaniard in terms of shot-stopping, as he was only called upon to make two saves. However, his positioning was flawless, and he acted as a vital auxiliary playmaker, helping Arsenal maintain their high line and recycled possession effectively to keep the pressure on the hosts.

Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10

The Italian continues to look at home in this system, providing excellent balance on the left flank. He was sturdy in his individual duels and showed great composure when Forest tried to break on the counter-attack, contributing to a defensive unit that allowed very little room for error.

Gabriel - 8/10

Dominant in the air and aggressive in his interceptions, Gabriel was the bedrock of the clean sheet. He won the majority of his 13 air challenges, ensuring that Forest's long-ball outlets were effectively neutralised before they could cause any real panic in the Arsenal box.

Ezri Konsa - 7/10

Starting in place of the absent William Saliba, Konsa produced a very professional performance. He displayed great reading of the game and complemented Gabriel well, ensuring the defensive transitions remained seamless despite the change in personnel.

Ben White - 6/10

A standard Ben White performance until his withdrawal in the 66th minute. He offered his usual overlapping threat and tactical discipline but lacked the final delivery to break the deadlock during his time on the pitch. He was replaced by Jurrien Timber as Arteta sought more dynamism.