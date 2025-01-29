Arsenal player ratings vs Girona: Stop that, Ethan Nwaneri! Gunners' wonderkid secures Champions League last-16 berth despite Neto's nightmare debut

The 17-year-old struck the winner in Catalunya after his goalkeeper was at fault as the home side opened the scoring

Arsenal secured their place in the Champions League last 16 as Ethan Nwaneri produced yet another star turn against Girona, as the teenager's stunning strike secured a 2-1 victory for the Gunners on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's side took early control as Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard both put efforts wide, only for the hosts to break the deadlock when Arnaut Danjuma broke the offside trap and curled a 40-yard effort past debutant Neto, who was stranded miles out of his goal. Arsenal were only behind for 10 minutes, though, as Jorginho converted from the penalty spot after Thomas Partey was tripped.

Nwaneri then produced his moment of magic shortly before half-time as he cut inside from the right and fired a 20-yard effort into the bottom corner, before Trossard hit the crossbar moments later.

The second half proved to be slightly less eventful, though Christian Stuani did have an equaliser ruled out for offside before Raheem Sterling had a penalty saved by Pau Lopez in stoppage-time.

