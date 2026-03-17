Arsenal player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: Eberechi Eze, that is special! Scorching strike and Declan Rice beauty secure Champions League quarter-final spot for quadruple chasers

Fresh from their dramatic win against Everton at the weekend, Arsenal were quick out of the blocks in the first half but were denied by a string of excellent saves by Janis Blaswich in the Leverkusen goal. There was nothing the visitors' keeper could do on 36 minutes, however, when Eze controlled Leandro Trossard's pass, turned and unleashed a sensational strike which flew into the top corner to break the deadlock and give Arsenal the aggregate lead.

The hosts had to wait until just after the hour mark to double their advantage, and when the goal came it was another superb strike, this time from Rice, who did well to bring down a looping ball, drive towards the edge of the box and then pick out the corner with a lovely curled effort on the run.

Leverkusen pushed forward late on as they looked to find a way back into the tie, but Christian Kofane's effort, which was somehow kept out by David Raya, was the closest they came as Arteta's side booked their spot in the quarter-finals.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...