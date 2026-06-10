Arsenal target Morgan Rogers speaks out on transfer talk & claims he and Jude Bellingham 'can definitely play together' for England at 2026 World Cup
Rogers addresses Gunners interest and 'noise'
The Aston Villa star has been forced to navigate a whirlwind of speculation as Premier League champions Arsenal step up their pursuit of the versatile midfielder. Following a spectacular season in which Rogers registered 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, reports suggest Mikel Arteta sees the 23-year-old as a major statement signing to bolster his attacking options for their title defence.
Speaking from England's training base in West Palm Beach, Rogers admitted that being at the centre of an £80 million transfer battle can be a distraction. "I think the first time it ever happened it was," he told Netflix's The Rest is Football. "You’re in an uncomfortable spot of not realising that people have so much interest in you and you’re not quite realising that. But as you get older and gain experience along the way, you know that comes with it and 95 per cent of it is just noise. You hear it, course you do. You can’t help not [hearing it]. You know it’s there but you’ve got to use it in a positive way. You just try and get on with your game and just focus."
- Getty Images
England's tactical dilemma in the number 10 role
The rise of Rogers has presented England manager Thomas Tuchel with a significant selection headache, specifically regarding the competition with Bellingham for the creative hub of the team. While some pundits have debated whether Rogers should start ahead of the Real Madrid man, Micah Richards has branded Bellingham a "genuine superstar" who must remain the first name on the team sheet. Rogers, however, is adamant that there is no need for a 'one or the other' approach.
"I think we can definitely play together," Rogers insisted. "I’d love to play together. I want to play with England’s best players. He’s right at the front of that and someone that I’ve always wanted to play with from a very young age, and that’s no different now."
Arteta's hunt for elite reinforcements
Despite Rogers being the top priority at the Emirates, the Gunners are reportedly keeping their options open should Unai Emery refuse to sanction a sale. If a move for Rogers proves too difficult, Arsenal have reportedly added Morgan Gibbs-White to their shortlist as a high-quality alternative. The Nottingham Forest captain enjoyed a prolific season, though he was surprisingly snubbed for Tuchel's World Cup squad.
Villa are expected to demand a fee in excess of £80m, reflecting Rogers' status as the 2024-25 PFA Young Player of the Year and his heroics in their Europa League final triumph over Freiburg. With a contract that runs until 2031, the Birmingham-based club holds a strong bargaining position.
- Getty
Reflecting on a rapid rise to stardom
For Rogers, the journey from Championship loanee to World Cup star has been remarkably swift. Just a few seasons ago, he was on loan at Bournemouth while his parent club Manchester City watched from afar. Now, he is one of the most coveted assets in European football, with even Paris Saint-Germain reportedly monitoring his situation as he prepares for the biggest tournament of his career.
"It’s mad to see how far you can come in such a short space of time," Rogers reflected. "But you’re naive in football if you don’t think things can change so quickly. That’s the good thing or bad thing, whichever way you want to look at it. One minute you can be something and the next minute you can be gone and forgotten about. That’s the harsh reality of football." For now, Rogers looks far from being forgotten as he aims to cement his place in England's starting XI - whether that means partnering Bellingham or taking his spot entirely.