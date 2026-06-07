Arsenal add Morgan Gibbs-White to transfer shortlist as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen Premier League champions' attack

Fresh from ending a 22-year drought to secure the Premier League trophy, Arteta is wasting no time in planning for Arsenal's title defence. The Gunners boss has identified Aston Villa's Rogers as a priority target, with the club regarding the 23-year-old as a potential major statement signing this summer.

Arteta is reportedly taking personal control of the recruitment strategy, believing Rogers' versatility across the front line makes him the ideal fit for his tactical system. However, a move will not be cheap, as Villa are expected to hold out for a fee that could eventually rise toward the £100 million mark following his impressive domestic and European form.