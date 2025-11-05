Arsenal match 105-year-old record with remarkable defensive run as Gunners secure another clean sheet against Slavia Prague

This was Arsenal's eighth consecutive victory across all competitions without conceding a goal this season, a joint record for an English top-division side along with Preston in 1889 and Liverpool in 1920. The record-equalling dream run of victories started with a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League on October 1, after which they beat teams like West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Atletico Madrid and Burnley.
The last time Mikel Arteta's side conceded a goal was against Newcastle United in the Premier League on September 28, although the Gunners still clinched the clash 2-1. Overall, they are on a 10-match winning streak across all competitions.