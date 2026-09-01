AFP
Arsenal pass on Malick Fofana as Crystal Palace launch dramatic late hijack to snatch Lyon star from Sunderland
Gunners step back from Fofana deal
According to The Standard, Arsenal have opted against pursuing a move for Fofana, with the Lyon winger instead becoming the subject of a fierce late battle elsewhere. Fofana had emerged as a player of interest for the Gunners, who remain open to strengthening their attacking options before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday night.
The 21-year-old was offered to Mikel Arteta’s side, and while the club explored the possibility of a deal, they were never fully committed to pushing through a permanent transfer for the Belgian international.
While the player was keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, Lyon’s asking price of around £30-35m was a figure the Gunners were unwilling to meet. This disciplined approach to the market has defined Arsenal’s summer, as the hierarchy refuses to overpay for secondary targets even when squad depth remains a pressing concern for the coaching staff.
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Sunderland medical complete but Palace strike
With Arsenal out of the running, Sunderland appeared to have secured a major coup by reaching an agreement with Olympique Lyonnais. However, the situation took a dramatic turn on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fofana has completed his medical at Sunderland… and Crystal Palace have just sent a bid to Olympique Lyon. This last-minute intervention has left the player's immediate destination in significant doubt despite him already undergoing physical tests with the Championship side.
Palace ready to outbid Sunderland
The race has intensified because the South London club is prepared to outbid the Wearside outfit. Reports suggest that Crystal Palace are attempting to hijack the transfer by offering better financial conditions than the package above €30m previously agreed upon by the Black Cats.
Sunderland had reportedly offered €30m plus €5m in add-ons, but Palace’s entry into the fray, coupled with the lure of Premier League football and a project involving former Lens boss Pierre Sage, has significantly complicated the final hours of the deal.
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Final hours of the window
As the 11pm deadline approaches, the Fofana saga is expected to be one of the headline stories of the night. Sunderland had struck a five-year contract with the winger, who was reportedly convinced by the club’s project and the opportunity to compete in the Europa League. However, Crystal Palace can also offer European football this season and the prestige of the top flight, which may prove too tempting for the Belgian to turn down despite his completed medical in the northeast of England.
For Arsenal, the focus shifts to whether they can identify a late alternative to bolster Arteta's frontline. The club’s recruitment team is still assessing various options, but they are also reportedly happy to continue with the current squad if no "market opportunities" arise that meet their strict criteria.
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