Arsenal handed major advantage over Man City in Carabao Cup final after EFL make Marc Guehi decision

Standard Sport reports that, following consideration by the EFL, “there will be no rule change” and Guehi will therefore face Carabao Cup final frustration. He will be left watching on from the stands at the home of English football.

League Cup rules were changed this season to allow players to represent two different clubs in the competition. It has, however, been set in stone from the start that any transfers had to be completed before the second leg of semi-final fixtures.

Regulations state that: “6.4: A Registered player shall be permitted to play for up to two clubs (or clubs) in the competition in any one season where such player: Has appeared for his parent or loan club (or club) in the competition prior to the closure of the summer transfer window and has either been recalled by the parent club or subsequently moved to a different club (or club) on a temporary loan transfer (or temporary transfer where a Premier League club) or permanent transfer prior to the end of that summer transfer window.

“Or, has appeared for his parent or loan club in the competition prior to the closure of the winter transfer window or the first leg of the semi-final (whichever is sooner) and has either been recalled by the parent club or subsequently moved to a different club on a temporary loan transfer (or temporary transfer where a Premier League club) or permanent transfer prior to the closure of the winter transfer window, or the first leg of the semi-final (whichever is sooner). Or, such player moves on an emergency goalkeeper loan at any time during the season.”