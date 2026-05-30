Huge injury boost for Arsenal as Jurrien Timber declared fit for Champions League showdown with PSG

Arsenal have been handed a major fitness boost ahead of their Champions League final against PSG after Arteta confirmed Timber is available to start. The Dutch defender has not played since mid-March and suffered a setback in April, raising concerns over his availability for the showpiece event at the Puskas Arena. However, he has now recovered in time to feature in the biggest match of Arsenal's season.
His return is particularly important given Ben White's absence. The England international has been ruled out with a knee injury, leaving Timber as the obvious option to strengthen Arsenal's right side against PSG's attacking threat.