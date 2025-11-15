'Sent my head to Mars' - Arsenal fans left livid as Gabriel limps off with groin issue during Brazil's international friendly with Senegal at the Emirates

The Gunners already have a lengthy injury list, with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli all missing in recent weeks. Riccardo Calafiori has reportedly returned to north London after picking up an injury while training with the Italian national team, he will miss their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Norway as a result.
Gabriel looks to be the latest player heading for the treatment table, which is terrible news for the north London club ahead of three crucial games after the international break.