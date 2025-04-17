'Always grateful to him' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hails Pep Guardiola after booking Champions League semi-final spot and reveals he called Man City head coach ahead of second leg against Real Madrid
Mikel Arteta will always be "grateful" to Pep Guardiola and even called the Manchester City head coach ahead of the second leg against Real Madrid.
- Arteta masterminded the plan to KO Real Madrid
- Triumphed 5-1 on aggregate in the UCL tie
- Arteta revealed Guardiola's influence on his tactics