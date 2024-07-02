Arsenal announce signing of Barcelona & Spain star Mariona Caldentey on free transfer as Gunners bolster frontline following Vivianne Miedema's shock departure
Arsenal have announced the signing of Spain's World Cup-winning forward Mariona Caldentey on a free transfer, following her departure from Barcelona.
- Arsenal sign Caldentey on free transfer
- European and world champion with Barca and Spain
- Bolsters Gunners' attack after Miedema exit