Arsenal goalkeeper Anneke Borbe discharged from hospital in positive update after brutal head injury in Women's Champions Cup triumph

Borbe had played an outstanding match in the 3-2 win over Corinthians on Sunday, so much so that she would be named Goalkeeper of the Tournament after also keeping a clean sheet in the semi-final win over AS FAR Rabat on Wednesday night. However, she was unable to partake in the celebrations that followed full-time as she was stretchered off in the final moments, having collided with team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy when diving on a loose ball.
Borbe left the pitch in a neck brace and needed to receive oxygen, prompting real concern, but the latest update on the goalkeeper's situation is much more reassuring. After being taken to hospital for tests as a precaution, the German was discharged and was able to spend Sunday night at home after receiving the all clear.