Arsenal agree £34m Christos Tzolis transfer with Club Brugge as Mikel Arteta bolsters frontline
Gunners move for Trossard replacement
According to The Athletic, Arsenal have reached a £34m agreement with Club Brugge for the signing of winger Tzolis. The north London club are in the process of finalising a move for the 24-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his frontline.
This transfer follows hot on the heels of Leandro Trossard's £17m move to Besiktas, which was finalised earlier this week. Notably, Arsenal’s pursuit of Tzolis is viewed as an independent piece of business, entirely separate from their potential interest in Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers or other targets, as the Greek winger represents a specific tactical profile highly coveted by Arteta’s coaching staff.
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Strategic pivot after Juventus rejection
Arsenal's search for attacking reinforcements this summer led them to explore several high-profile options across Europe. Prior to advancing their move for Tzolis, the Gunners had registered their interest in Juventus star Kenan Yildiz. However, after the Italian club firmly stance that the Turkey international was not for sale, Arsenal quickly pivoted to other targets on their shortlist.
Back on June 12, The Athletic revealed that the Premier League side was actively exploring a move for Tzolis, with sources suggesting at the time that a deal could be struck for around €40m. While Crystal Palace had previously tried to land the winger last summer - only to see Brugge firmly reject their advances - the Gunners have now successfully navigated negotiations to secure a breakthrough this window.
A return to English football
Joining Arsenal will see Tzolis return to English football, following a previous three-year spell with Norwich City. During his tenure at Carrow Road, the winger made 30 appearances across all competitions, including 14 in the Premier League. His time in Norfolk was ultimately defined more by developmental growth than consistent first-team action, which prompted several loan spells away from the club.
Before his permanent switch to Brugge in 2024, the forward undertook loan spells with Twente in the Netherlands and Fortuna Düsseldorf in Germany. It was in Belgium, however, where he truly unlocked his potential, demonstrating a newfound maturity and proving he had fully overcome the adaptation struggles that hindered his early years in the physical environment of English football.
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Impressive numbers in Belgium
During a spectacular campaign with Brugge last season, Tzolis racked up an incredible 22 goals and 29 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions, helping the club secure their 20th Belgian Pro League title. This exceptional output as both a clinical finisher and a creative force made him one of the most coveted talents in Belgian football, even though he had recently committed his long-term future to the club with a contract running until 2029.
His international performances have been just as stellar, offering a dependable threat on the wings for Greece. With nine goals in 34 caps, Tzolis has already proven his pedigree on the global stage. Arteta will be eager to see that clinical touch carry over to the Premier League as Arsenal aim to successfully defend their league title.
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