Zubimendi has been a first team regular under head coach Mikel Arteta, starting eight of the opening nine league games of the season. It could have been so different for Zubimendi and Arsenal after the player came close to moving to Liverpool last summer before opting to remain at Real Sociedad.
The 26-year-old has been key as the Gunners head into Saturday's trip to Burnley with a four-point lead over second-placed Bournemouth, and seven points clear of defending Premier League champions Liverpool. Arsenal also boast the best defensive record in the division having conceded just three league goals this season, with Zubimendi anchoring the midfield with aplomb.
And having completed his £51 million ($67m) move to the capital over the summer, Antiguoko claim that Real Sociedad now owe them £870,000 owing to an agreement between the two teams.