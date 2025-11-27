Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, which was their ninth loss in 12 matches, and their third consecutive three-goal defeat, has dragged the team into a full-blown crisis. Slot is now fighting to convince fans and key figures within the club that he remains the right man to lead the reigning English champions. Although it has been reported that the manager's job remains safe for now, Carragher insists that the situation could change if Liverpool fail to reignite their season in the coming days.
Arne Slot told he 'has a week to save his job' as under-fire Liverpool boss given points target ahead of next three games by club legend
Carragher sounds the alarm after Liverpool’s latest collapse
Slot's future is on the line
Carragher, writing in The Telegraph, delivered an uncharacteristically blunt assessment of Slot’s predicament. The former defender argued that the upcoming fixtures, against West Ham, Sunderland, and Leeds United, will determine whether the Dutchman can survive beyond the current slump.
"Arne Slot has a week to save his job," he wrote. "It is hard to believe that sentence is being written, but Liverpool’s next three games are against West Ham United, Sunderland and Leeds United. Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable. No matter how much goodwill the manager has, Liverpool Football Club cannot sustain the drop in standards witnessed over the past three months. No one knows better than me how much that reality will be hurting everyone connected with my old club. Liverpool do not willingly sack coaches, especially those that bring great success."
Carragher stressed that Slot’s sudden fall from grace is not entirely without precedent. He pointed to performances late last season, including a limp display against PSG and a poor Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle, as early indicators of a deeper underlying problem.
"Nobody saw this drop-off coming, and there must always be caution about making statements with the benefit of hindsight. However, there were hints that the team was going in the wrong direction from March last season onwards, most notably in the performance away to Paris St-Germain and in the Carabao Cup Final loss to Newcastle United," he added.
"The Wembley display was abysmal. Liverpool did not just lose to Newcastle, they were comprehensively outplayed and physically overpowered. Supporters were leaving London that day with the same thought: 'That was not Liverpool.' Games can be lost, but not in that manner. Especially finals. Liverpool beat PSG in France, but only because Alisson had the game of his life. Had they lost 5-1 that night there would have been no complaints. Slot and the players were given a free pass because the Premier League title was in their sights, winning it with four games to spare. Nagging doubts about whether the overall performances were deteriorating were banished. Since Wembley, the falling standards have become increasingly obvious. Liverpool have won fewer than half of their 30 games in all competitions."
Recruitment under the spotlight as Carragher questions Edwards and Hughes
While Slot has borne the brunt of public scrutiny, Carragher believes the club’s upper hierarchy must also be examined. In particular, he voiced concerns about the decisions made by Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes, who oversaw an aggressive summer overhaul costing £450 million.
"Since the start of this season, Slot has seemed intent on taking the team in a direction which is not in Liverpool’s winning tradition. It felt wrong on day one of this season, and it has led to a mess right now," he said.
"Questions will also be asked of those above Slot. History should not be rewritten. When Klopp left, Fenway Sports Group’s No 1 priority was to hire Michael Edwards. He recruited sporting director Richard Hughes, Slot followed and the Premier League was won. It was an extraordinary achievement in year one. People will try to write off that first season as "Klopp’s team". I am not having it. The team would have improved and may have won the title under Klopp – we will never know – but Slot used tactics that his predecessor never would such as using Ryan Gravenberch as a No 6, and Luis Diaz as a No 9. He rejuvenated Mohammed Salah to have the season of his life. People were calling for the Egyptian talisman to be sold before Slot arrived.
"But it is incredible that Liverpool have since spent £450m to create an unbalanced squad, lacking enough cover on the wings and at centre-back. After selling Diaz, Liverpool have come into this season without genuine competition for Salah and Cody Gakpo. It’s all well and good asking for one or both to be left out, but who replaces them? Signing two expensive No 9s was wrong, too. It is like betting on two horses in the same race. You do not buy a striker for £80m and then two weeks later another for £125m, because if they are competing for the same position, only one can win. It can’t work."
A collapse not seen since the 1950s
Liverpool’s current run is historically bleak. They have lost nine of their last 12 matches, their worst stretch in more than 70 years. They have also suffered three consecutive defeats by three or more goals for the first time since 1953. However, Liverpool enter Sunday’s clash against West Ham as statistical favourites. They have won 86 of the 153 meetings between the clubs and have traditionally performed well against the London side. However, the Hammers will be eager to make amends to that record when they host the Reds at the London Stadium.