Arne Slot in line for Saudi Pro League job to succeed Eddie Howe's Newcastle replacement

Former Liverpool manager Slot has emerged on Al-Ahli's radar as Jaissle prepares to take charge at Newcastle as Howe's replacement. Slot has been without a club since leaving the Reds in May, despite leading them to Premier League glory in 2025. As reported by talkSPORT, Al-Ahli are now eyeing the Dutch tactician to maintain momentum following back-to-back Asian Champions League titles under Jaissle.