Arne Slot claims Man City have 'unlimited amounts of money to spend' as Liverpool boss declares Premier League as world's 'most difficult' competition with Reds on verge of title glory
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has claimed the Premier League is stronger than ever, citing stiff competition against Manchester City's 'unlimited' wealth.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Slot claims City have 'unlimited' money
- Praises his team's ability to compete
- Hits back at accusations PL has been poor