Arne Slot speaks out on Liverpool future after meeting with club's owners amid disastrous run of form for Reds

Slot faced the press on Thursday ahead of Liverpool's next game against West Ham in the Premier League and was grilled on his future. The Dutchman admitted he has spoken with the owners at Liverpool and vowed to fight on. He told reporters: "We've had the same conversations that we've had since I got here. We fight on. We try to improve, but the conversations have been the same as they have been for the last one and a half years."

And when pressed on what he can change to arrest the dreadful run of results, Slot added: "That's not so easy to say. It's normal to reflect on a game with decisions you have made. Maybe you do it a little bit more if you lose. In the end, it's about doing what this club is about. Keep fighting no matter how difficult it is I would be nice if we rewards ourselves in he moments we play well. People are focused on he parts we don't play well but there are large parts where we do play well."

