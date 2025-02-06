Arne Slot's Liverpool are built for the quadruple: Rampant Reds are better equipped to run the table than under Jurgen Klopp

The Merseysiders are in the running for four trophies again, and while they have fallen short in previous seasons, they look ready this time

It feels like every February, Liverpool find themselves in the crossfires of 'quadruple' talk. Long gone are the days of the Reds overlooking domestic cup competitions - now they are a team who want it all.

Jurgen Klopp laid the foundation for a whole new wave of success even after his exit. Arne Slot has done such a spectacular job so far that eyebrows will be raised off faces if his men fall short in any competition.

Once more, Liverpool have four trophies in their sights, starting with the defence of their Carabao Cup, the last piece of silverware won by Klopp and potentially the first for Slot. If they are to retain the trophy, they will need to overturn a one-goal deficit against Tottenham in the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday.

They are heavily favoured to do just that, and if they do knock out Spurs, then discourse will come back around to the quadruple. In truth, this is Liverpool's best chance of a clean sweep, as this is the best and most complete side they've assembled in the 21st century.