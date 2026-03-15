Arne Slot speaks out after Liverpool booed off by fans following drab Tottenham draw

The draw marks the eighth time this season that Liverpool have conceded a goal after the 90th minute, a statistic that highlights the defensive instability plaguing their campaign. For a side that entered the season as defending Premier League champions, the inability to see out games has become a recurring nightmare for Slot and his coaching staff.

Slot was quick to acknowledge that the supporters' patience has been tested by these constant late collapses. "They have experienced this far too many times, more times than they are used to and that is completely normal that they show their frustration," the Dutchman explained. "The frustration is felt by me, by the players and also by our fans."