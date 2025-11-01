Arne Slot changes assessment of his Liverpool squad after bizarre depth complaint despite £450m summer spend as dire form continues

After winning seven games in a row across all competitions, the Reds have now lost six out of their last seven outings, including four league defeats in a row. A 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt is Liverpool's sole victory in that dire run of form. And things don't get much easier for Slot and Liverpool, who take on Aston Villa on Saturday night.
The defending champions then welcome Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, with a Trent Alexander-Arnold reunion on the cards. The Reds travel to rivals Manchester City in their final game before the November international break as Liverpool look to rescue their sub-par season. A four-game losing run in the Premier League means Slot's side are now seven points behind leaders Arsenal and sit behind rivals Manchester United after the opening nine games.